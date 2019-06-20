|
|
|
|
EARLENE M. RADABAUGH, 88, of Monroeville, Ind., Allen County, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 2:42 p.m., at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Born July 3, 1930, in Allen County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Eugene Gerardot and Esther (Gerardot) Gerardot. She was united in marriage to Robert Dean Radabaugh on March 12, 1949 in the St. Louis Catholic Church, Besancon; he preceded her in death on June 25, 2006. Earlene was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. She was a devoted homemaker and farm wife. Surviving are her son, Michael G. Radabaugh of Fort Wayne; daughter, Becky S. (Michael) Hormann of Fort Wayne; son, Jeff L. (Theresa) Radabaugh of Van Wert, Ohio; sister-in-law, Roberta Gerardot of Monroeville, Ind.; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah L. Radabaugh, in 1973; grandson, Brian Radabaugh, in 1970; daughter-in-law, Brenda Radabaugh, in 1991; brother, Robert Gerardot; and sister, Dorothy Wolfe. Prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Rose. Catholic Church in Monroeville. Father Maicaal Lobo officiating. Visitation is from noon to 4 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the funeral home, with the reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Masses, Monroeville EMS, or Monroeville Fire Department. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019
