DEBORAH A. GEARY, 67, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Deborah was born May 7, 1952, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Francis and Rosemary Geary. She was a purchaser for Lutheran Hospital and enjoyed crocheting, playing euchre and the slots and was an avid NASCAR fan. "She was a loving caregiver for her mother for many years". Surviving are her brother, Gregory A. (Lori) Geary of New Haven; nieces, Tammy (Trevor) Dawson of New Haven and Sandy (Dustin) Weikel of Fort Wayne; nephew, Eric (Annie) Geary of Indianapolis; and five great-nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Charles Catholic Church or School or Masses. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019