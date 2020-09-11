1/1
DR. ED ANDREWS Jr.
DR. ED ANDREWS JR., 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home. Born in Milford, Del., he was the son of James Andrews and Edna Thomas. Ed graduated with his B.S. from the University of Delaware and later completed his PhD from North Carolina State University. He worked as an engineer with the Research Triangle Institute of Raleigh, N.C. and ITT of Roanoke, Va., and later Fort Wayne. Most recently he worked as a consultant with Telectro-Mek Inc. Ed is survived by his children, Frank (Elaine) Andrews of Franconia, N.H., Dr. Michelle (Greg) Thompson of Danville, Pa., Eddie Andrews of Oxford, N.C., and Colin Andrews of Fort Wayne; step-children, Jeff (Jennifer) Antley of New Hill, N.C., and Susan Antley of Charlotte, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Lundy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Whitfield Andrews. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at noon. Due to the current COVID-19 mandate attendees are requested to please wear face masks. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 11, 2020.
