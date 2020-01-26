Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDELTRAUD "EDIE" WILD. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

EDELTRAUD "EDIE" WILD, 92, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne, where she lived for the past two years.mBorn on July 21, 1927 in Old Austria, now The Czech Republic, she was a daughter of the late Franz and Berta Gansler. She was educated in Germany, and raised in the Roman Catholic Church, before converting to the Baptist Faith. Edie survived the Nazi Terrors, in the 1940s escaping from the Iron Curtain at the age of 24, when she met her husband Sergeant First Class Arthur F. Wild Jr., at the age of 26, while working at the American Military NCO Club, getting married on March 21, 1958. Arthur also preceded her in death after 46 years of marriage in 2005. After moving to the United States, she became a citizen on June 28, 1965. She was a long time Democrat, until 2016, when she became a huge Trump supporter. Edie is survived by her daughter, Marilyn J. (Jerry) Miller of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Kyle Christine Hatcher; great-granddaughters, Nickylah Palacio, Kyleah Palacio, RaKyah Norfleet, and Royal Norfleet. She was also preceded in death by her son, John David Wild, in 1982; as well as seven sisters, and one brother. Edie will be inurned at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, in Wrights Town, N.J. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. "The family would like to make an Honorable Mention to Dr. Kim, at Golden Years Homestead, for her undying faith and constant loving care of Edie, until the last day of her life. Also, Edie's family would like to give a sincere and heartfelt Thank You to Nina, and Melissa, who took such perfect care of our mother. They were Mom's most favorite Nurse's Aides, their jobs are thankless more time than not, but our family is so grateful to these two fine women, who truly loved our mother. Much thanks and appreciation goes out to ALL of the loving nurses and aides, on the B-Wing, who made sure that our mom had everything she ever needed, or wanted. The entire family is eternally grateful, to the entire B-wing staff, and ALL who cared for, and loved our mother. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, these were the most special women, we've ever known." Condolences for the family can be sent to Marilyn Miller, 4820 Greenfield Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). For online condolences visit



EDELTRAUD "EDIE" WILD, 92, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne, where she lived for the past two years.mBorn on July 21, 1927 in Old Austria, now The Czech Republic, she was a daughter of the late Franz and Berta Gansler. She was educated in Germany, and raised in the Roman Catholic Church, before converting to the Baptist Faith. Edie survived the Nazi Terrors, in the 1940s escaping from the Iron Curtain at the age of 24, when she met her husband Sergeant First Class Arthur F. Wild Jr., at the age of 26, while working at the American Military NCO Club, getting married on March 21, 1958. Arthur also preceded her in death after 46 years of marriage in 2005. After moving to the United States, she became a citizen on June 28, 1965. She was a long time Democrat, until 2016, when she became a huge Trump supporter. Edie is survived by her daughter, Marilyn J. (Jerry) Miller of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Kyle Christine Hatcher; great-granddaughters, Nickylah Palacio, Kyleah Palacio, RaKyah Norfleet, and Royal Norfleet. She was also preceded in death by her son, John David Wild, in 1982; as well as seven sisters, and one brother. Edie will be inurned at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, in Wrights Town, N.J. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. "The family would like to make an Honorable Mention to Dr. Kim, at Golden Years Homestead, for her undying faith and constant loving care of Edie, until the last day of her life. Also, Edie's family would like to give a sincere and heartfelt Thank You to Nina, and Melissa, who took such perfect care of our mother. They were Mom's most favorite Nurse's Aides, their jobs are thankless more time than not, but our family is so grateful to these two fine women, who truly loved our mother. Much thanks and appreciation goes out to ALL of the loving nurses and aides, on the B-Wing, who made sure that our mom had everything she ever needed, or wanted. The entire family is eternally grateful, to the entire B-wing staff, and ALL who cared for, and loved our mother. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, these were the most special women, we've ever known." Condolences for the family can be sent to Marilyn Miller, 4820 Greenfield Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close