EDGAR "ED" BRANDT, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born March 4, 1946, in Decatur, Ind., a son of the late Herbert and Anna (Fahncke) Brandt. He worked for 30 years for International Harvester in Fort Wayne and Springfield, Ohio. He owned and operated Brandt Bros. Construction and also worked for the Red Cross for nine years before retiring in 2013. He was a member at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He enjoyed spending his time working in the garden with his granddaughter, watching and feeding the birds, and driving around the property on his golf cart. Surviving family include his wife, Bev Brandt; son, Chris Brandt; daughter, Katie (Drew) Biddle; grandchildren, Chloe and Isaiah; siblings, Janet (Ralph) Huge, Carole (DeWayne) Knipstein, Alan (Kay) Brandt, and Cary (Kim) Brandt. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in passing by his grandson, Micah. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, or Erin's House for Grieving Children, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019