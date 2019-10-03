EDGAR VAUGHN CHAPMAN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, after a remarkable life of almost 96 years. Edgar was born Nov. 27, 1923, in Leo, Ind. He was adopted and raised by the Charles and Irene Chapman family. Edgar entered the United States Merchant Marine service with Standard Oil serving in the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean theatres from September of 1941 to May of 1945. He regaled family and friends with many stories about his time on the high seas refueling U.S. Naval vessels during World War Two. He was a self- employed contractor after the war and then worked for Dana Spicer Axle until he retired. On May 15, 2016, Edgar was baptized to let the world know he had made Jesus his Lord and King. He attended Pathway Community Church faithfully for the last five years and was an active participant in the "New Creations" bible study. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Chapman Parker; son, Charles Edgar (Mary) Chapman; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and son in law, Jeff Studebaker. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Evelyn Marie Hurraw Chapman; and daughter Barbara Jean Chapman Studebaker. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Shepherd's House.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019