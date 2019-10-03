Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDGAR VAUGHN CHAPMAN. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Service 11:00 AM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EDGAR VAUGHN CHAPMAN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, after a remarkable life of almost 96 years. Edgar was born Nov. 27, 1923, in Leo, Ind. He was adopted and raised by the Charles and Irene Chapman family. Edgar entered the United States Merchant Marine service with Standard Oil serving in the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean theatres from September of 1941 to May of 1945. He regaled family and friends with many stories about his time on the high seas refueling U.S. Naval vessels during World War Two. He was a self- employed contractor after the war and then worked for Dana Spicer Axle until he retired. On May 15, 2016, Edgar was baptized to let the world know he had made Jesus his Lord and King. He attended Pathway Community Church faithfully for the last five years and was an active participant in the "New Creations" bible study. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Chapman Parker; son, Charles Edgar (Mary) Chapman; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and son in law, Jeff Studebaker. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Evelyn Marie Hurraw Chapman; and daughter Barbara Jean Chapman Studebaker. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Shepherd's House.



EDGAR VAUGHN CHAPMAN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, after a remarkable life of almost 96 years. Edgar was born Nov. 27, 1923, in Leo, Ind. He was adopted and raised by the Charles and Irene Chapman family. Edgar entered the United States Merchant Marine service with Standard Oil serving in the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean theatres from September of 1941 to May of 1945. He regaled family and friends with many stories about his time on the high seas refueling U.S. Naval vessels during World War Two. He was a self- employed contractor after the war and then worked for Dana Spicer Axle until he retired. On May 15, 2016, Edgar was baptized to let the world know he had made Jesus his Lord and King. He attended Pathway Community Church faithfully for the last five years and was an active participant in the "New Creations" bible study. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Chapman Parker; son, Charles Edgar (Mary) Chapman; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and son in law, Jeff Studebaker. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Evelyn Marie Hurraw Chapman; and daughter Barbara Jean Chapman Studebaker. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Shepherd's House. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close