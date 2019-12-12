EDITH (KECK) CAVANAUGH, 86, of Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Paulding County, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born in Paulding County, Ohio, a daughter of Albert and Norah Keck. She was a graduate of Paulding High School and Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, Fort Wayne, Ind. She was a retired nurse and medical transcriptionist. Surviving are her son, James P. (Marianne) Cavanaugh III of Indianapolis, Ind.; daughter, Jacqueline (Kevin); five grandchildren, James Pierce Cavanaugh, OP of St. Louis, Mo., John J. Cavanaugh of Indianapolis, Ind., Mary Elizabeth Cavanaugh of Indianapolis, Ind., Adam (Stephanie) and Nicole (Lance); and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Norah Keck; and two sisters, Norma Essex Elsasser and Eldean J. Helle. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio, with calling at 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow service in Bowholtz Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. James Lutheran Church, 800 Cincinnati St., Lafayette, IN 47901. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019