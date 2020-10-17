1/1
EDITH ELLEN ARMINGTON
EDITH ELLEN ARMINGTON, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, peacefully in her home. Born Jan. 9, 1935 in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Elmer G. and Frances N. Pfeiffer. She was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and worked as an Avon Representative for 12 years. She was a member of Waynedale United Methodist Church. Edith was known for her enjoyment of cooking, pie baking, painting, flower gardens, fishing, and she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (David) Moore of Fort Wayne, Cynthia (Paul) Burrey of Ocala, Fla., Karen (Eric) Alspaugh of Warsaw, Brenda (Gary) Hess of Yoder, and Jennifer (Andrew) Alspaugh of Warsaw; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Pfeiffer of Coldwater, Mich.; sister, Beatrice (Larry) Stebing of Angola; and fianc‚, Paul Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William E. Armington; and 10 siblings. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Armington family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 17, 2020.
