Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH L. NIERMAN. View Sign

EDITH L. NIERMAN, 92, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, 12:45 p.m., at Van Wert Inpatient Hospice. Born Aug. 16, 1926, in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Adolph and Viola (Grote) Marbach. On April 22, 1950, Edith married the love of her life, Wilmer D. Nierman. Together they were longtime members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild, the Altar Guild and sang with the choir for a time. She was the Pre-Pack Supervisor at Van Wert City School Cafeteria for 19 years before retiring. Edith also volunteered with the American Red Cross for 26 years. In addition to being a Campfire Leader while her children were younger, she was an incredible cook and baker who always had cookies in her freezer to share. She was an avid reader and looked forward to gardening every Spring. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Sandra) Nierman of Newton, N.H., Joyce Ann (Don) Ryan of Kalamazoo, Mich., Pamela (Michael) Chavarria of Van Wert, and Ellen (Rudy) Bidlack of Scott, Ohio; sister, Edna Mesing of Decatur, Ind.; brothers, Herbert (Lorna) Marbach and Richard (Helen) Marbach, both of Decatur, Ind.; grandchildren, Christopher Van Doren of Sturgis, Mich., Jennifer Van Doren of Paw Paw, Mich., Mitchell (Amanda) Chavarria of Grabill, Ind., Jason (Sarah) Chavarria of Warsaw, Ind., and Lynn (Mark) Hanson of Scott, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Erin Deary and Amy (Ryan) Doolin, both of Newton, N.H.; great-grandchildren, Madison Van Doren, Leigha Chavarria and Max Chavarria; step great-grandchildren, Hayley Deary, Alexander Doolin, Lucas Doolin, and Brooklyn Doolin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer D. Nierman; sisters, Linda Brenneke, Norma Mueller and Florence Bulmahn; and brother, Edward Marbach. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Kurt Klingbeil presiding. Vistitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thurday, March 14, 2019, at Alspach - Gearhart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Alspach - Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at

EDITH L. NIERMAN, 92, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, 12:45 p.m., at Van Wert Inpatient Hospice. Born Aug. 16, 1926, in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Adolph and Viola (Grote) Marbach. On April 22, 1950, Edith married the love of her life, Wilmer D. Nierman. Together they were longtime members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild, the Altar Guild and sang with the choir for a time. She was the Pre-Pack Supervisor at Van Wert City School Cafeteria for 19 years before retiring. Edith also volunteered with the American Red Cross for 26 years. In addition to being a Campfire Leader while her children were younger, she was an incredible cook and baker who always had cookies in her freezer to share. She was an avid reader and looked forward to gardening every Spring. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Sandra) Nierman of Newton, N.H., Joyce Ann (Don) Ryan of Kalamazoo, Mich., Pamela (Michael) Chavarria of Van Wert, and Ellen (Rudy) Bidlack of Scott, Ohio; sister, Edna Mesing of Decatur, Ind.; brothers, Herbert (Lorna) Marbach and Richard (Helen) Marbach, both of Decatur, Ind.; grandchildren, Christopher Van Doren of Sturgis, Mich., Jennifer Van Doren of Paw Paw, Mich., Mitchell (Amanda) Chavarria of Grabill, Ind., Jason (Sarah) Chavarria of Warsaw, Ind., and Lynn (Mark) Hanson of Scott, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Erin Deary and Amy (Ryan) Doolin, both of Newton, N.H.; great-grandchildren, Madison Van Doren, Leigha Chavarria and Max Chavarria; step great-grandchildren, Hayley Deary, Alexander Doolin, Lucas Doolin, and Brooklyn Doolin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer D. Nierman; sisters, Linda Brenneke, Norma Mueller and Florence Bulmahn; and brother, Edward Marbach. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Kurt Klingbeil presiding. Vistitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thurday, March 14, 2019, at Alspach - Gearhart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Alspach - Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com Funeral Home Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc

722 S Washington St

Van Wert , OH 45891

(419) 238-1112 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close