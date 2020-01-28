EDITH L. SMITH, 96, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Born in Whitley County, Ind., on July 10, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Murry and Eva (Strouse) Shively. She graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1941. Edith received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from IPFW. On Dec. 26, 1973, she married Lloyd Dale Smith in Fort Wayne. Over her life-time she worshipped at Blue River Church of the Brethren, Dunfee Christian & Missionary Alliance, Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren and The Chapel. She retired from F.W.C.S. as a middle school teacher. Her interests included Bible studies, traveling the world, book clubs, and gardening. Edith is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dale Smith; children, Steven (Sara) Hewes, Tamra (Carl) Sovine and Gayle (Jerry) Noble; stepsons, Tom (Rebecca) Smith, Terry Smith and Tim (Sonya) Smith; eight grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; siblings, Joyce (Paul) Munk, Marcia Wright and Larry Shively; and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, June Targgart, Dallas Shively, Lois Byer, and Glen Shively. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren or The Chapel.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020