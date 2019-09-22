EDITH "PAT" M. GICK, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. Born in Fort Wayne where she was a lifetime resident, she was the daughter of the late John L. Davies and Edith M. Davies. Edith retired from Sears, Fort Wayne, with 30 years of service. Edith relished traveling, camping and shopping. Edith's life passion was spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Julie (David) Gessner of Port Saint Lucie, Fla..; sister, Virginia Doty of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Tracie M. (Glen Williams) McBride of Fort Wayne, Christopher Markowski of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and Jessica Patty of Port Saint Lucie, Fla..; great-granddaughters, Keisha (Ian) Kristoff and Alicia McBride; and great-great-grandson, Julian Kristoff. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward L. Gick. Private burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne to be announced.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019