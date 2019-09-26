Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH M. "EDIE" LUTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDITH "EDIE" M. LUTZ, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Born Aug. 16, 1930, in E. Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alvy and Laura Fowler. Edith worked at ITT for 42 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Edie enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Lutz, Donald (Catherine) Lutz and John Lutz; three grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lutz. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.



EDITH "EDIE" M. LUTZ, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Born Aug. 16, 1930, in E. Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alvy and Laura Fowler. Edith worked at ITT for 42 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Edie enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Lutz, Donald (Catherine) Lutz and John Lutz; three grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lutz. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close