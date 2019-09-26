EDITH "EDIE" M. LUTZ, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Born Aug. 16, 1930, in E. Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alvy and Laura Fowler. Edith worked at ITT for 42 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Edie enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Lutz, Donald (Catherine) Lutz and John Lutz; three grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lutz. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019