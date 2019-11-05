EDITH S. ROBERTS, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Heritage Park Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 2, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Edith was a daughter of the late Edmund and Katherine Butler. She retired from ProFed Federal Credit Union in 2006. Edith is survived by her loving husband, Donald W.; son, Donald A. (Kelly) Roberts of Evanston, Ill.; daughter, Jennifer (Carlos) Luna of Woodland Hills, Calif.; and five grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Schueler. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2019