EDITH VanDOORN
EDITH VanDOORN, 80, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Born in West Dante, Va., on Sept. 6, 1940, she was a daughter of Rev. Bascom and Virgie (Williams) Herndon. She married David Lee VanDoorn in 1974; he passed in 2018. Edith was employed with General Electric, Fort Wayne. Surviving are son, Raleigh (Naz) Horne of Coldwater, Mich.; daughters, Deborah Flotow and Donna (Dale) Hanley of Fort Wayne; son, Danny (Norma) VanDoorn of Uniondale; 14 grandchildren, 35 great - grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; six sisters, and three brothers. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial following at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
