EDMUND "LUCKY" A. BRAGER, 70, passed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne. "He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle." Born Nov. 16, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Edmund and Doris (Berg) Brager. He graduated from South Side High School in 1969. Ed married his wife Linda on June 14, 1969, and worked as a diesel mechanic at PTC / Citlink for over 40 years until retirement in 2011. Ed loved spending time with his family, enjoying summers at the lake, watching his grandkids play sports, and tinkering around and helping others. He was a proud Marine and loved his country. Ed has been with the love of his life since they were 15 years old and they had been married for over 50 years. Surviving are his wife, Linda (Wenger); daughter, Nikki (Matt) Foote; son, Shane (Lila) Brager; grandchildren, Jackson, Erin, Madison, Aaron, and Kendal; and mother, Doris Brager. He was the eldest of eight children and the rock of his family. Ed is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Tom (Janet) Brager of Silver Lake, Wis., Ron (Diane) Brager of Hoagland, Jenny (Mike) Matasci of Fort Wayne, Dale (Jane) Brager of Auburn, Lana (Ric) Bookmiller of Ossian, Betty Lou Prather of Fort Wayne, and Kenny (Ada) Brager of New Haven, Ind.; and mother-in-law, Vera (Houser) Wenger. He was adored and loved by his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, countless nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, as well as friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his son, Chad Edmund Brager; and father, Edmund A. Brager. "We would like to give a special thanks to the Parkview doctors and nurses who took such wonderful care of our loved one." A private funeral will be held for immediate family and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Please send memorials to Parkwood Church of God. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2020

