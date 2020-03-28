EDNA C. KELLER, 87, of Auburn, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1932, in Knoxville, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late Marion E. and Carrie (Rutledge) Lynch. She retired from Target stores. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia G. (Galen) Spicher of Goshen and Kathleen A. Matson of Auburn; sons, Joseph E. (Beverly) Keller of Findley, Ohio, and Jeffrey L. Keller of Fort Wayne; sister, Patsy J. Willard of Tennessee; 15 grandchildren, 26 great - grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James C. Keller, in 2011; and son, James D. Keller, in 2010. A Celebration of Edna's Life will be held at a later date. Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2020