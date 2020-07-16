1/1
EDNA CAROL SHAW
EDNA CAROL SHAW, 84, died Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Boston, Mass.on Sept. 17, 1935, Edna was a daughter of the late Everett and Eleanor (Kersey) Keeping. She was married to Albert Shaw, who preceded her in death in 1986. Edna was a claims representative with the Social Security Administration and member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Survivors include daughter, Carolyn "Kerri" Briggs of Fort Wayne; son, Daniel Shaw; grandchildren, Nicole Briggs and Ben Briggs, both of Hot Springs, Ala. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Keeping. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
