EDNA CAROL SHAW, 84, died Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Boston, Mass.on Sept. 17, 1935, Edna was a daughter of the late Everett and Eleanor (Kersey) Keeping. She was married to Albert Shaw, who preceded her in death in 1986. Edna was a claims representative with the Social Security Administration and member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Survivors include daughter, Carolyn "Kerri" Briggs of Fort Wayne; son, Daniel Shaw; grandchildren, Nicole Briggs and Ben Briggs, both of Hot Springs, Ala. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Keeping. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.



