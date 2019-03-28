EDNA E. PANNING, 102, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Henry County, Ohio, on Jan. 24, 1917. Edna and her husband co-owned the Lincoln Motel in Fort Wayne and the Blue Star Motel & Restaurant in Wabash. She was an avid quilter in her spare time, having made every one of her grandchildren a quilt when they were born. Edna had a strong religious faith, even attending bible study until the very end. Her claim to fame is that all of her 70 plus direct descendants are alive and well. She is survived by children, Roger (Nancy) Panning, Wayne (Jean) Panning, Thomas (Cheryl) Panning, Richard (Earlene) Panning, and Shirley (Clifford) Shultz; 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Louis Maassel, Elda Dehnbostel and Helen Imbrock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Panning; and brother, Raymond Maassel. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, 6701 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Concordia High School Scholarship Fund.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019