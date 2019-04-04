Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDNA L. VAUGHN. View Sign

EDNA L. VAUGHN, 79, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born July 13, 1939, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Sherman and Elthian Wise. Edna was a member of Huntertown United Methodist Church. She retired from Kmart after 17 years. Edna enjoyed her family, doll collecting, antique tractors, books, and her dogs, Molly and Coco. Edna is survived by her children, Selma (Tim) Hough, Diana (Roger) Gamble, Tim (Terrie) Vaughn, Mike Vaughn, and Pete (Patty) Vaughn; grandchildren, Tom Gaham, Sarah (Joe) Gamble, Josh (Shannon) Hough, Chrissy (Eric) Hough, Timmy (Jamie) Vaughn, Steven (Savannah) Vaughn, Shelby Vaughn, Noah Vaughn, and Sara Hough; 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Vaughn; son, Darrell Vaughn; and sister, Elthian Sommers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or Bethel United Methodist Preschool.



