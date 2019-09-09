EDNA MAE MEYER, 82, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, at 5:50 a.m. at her residence. Born on March 7, 1937 in North Manchester, Ind., she was the daughter of Ernst and Bessie Brockmeyer. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday Sept. 12, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City. Memorial contributions in memory of Edna may be made to Parkview Whitley Home Health Care & Hospice. To send the family an online condolence visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 9, 2019