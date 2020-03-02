EDNA S. REYES EURESTI, 60, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Wauseon, Ohio, she was a daugher of Olga Puente of Fort Wayne and the late Teodolo Reyes. Edna graduated from Wauseon High School in 1977 and later attended Northwest State Community College. She worked for the IRS in the data entry department. Edna truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She enjoyed word games, puzzles, music, reading, thrift shopping, bingo and loved and cherished time with her Gracie. She loved to laugh, reminisce and she made everyone feel loved and special. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. She is also survived by her son, Jay (Sara) Velasquez of Defiance, Ohio; granddaughters, Mara and Grace; great-grandchildren, Averee and Baker; and her siblings, Ted Reyes Jr. of Fort Wayne, David (Rebekah) Reyes of Washington D.C., and Debbie (Rodney Bolden) Reyes of Fort Wayne. Edna was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger Euresti; and step-father, Marcos G. Puente. Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 2, 2020