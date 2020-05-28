EDWARD "ED" ALLEN BOWMAN, 77, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born July 30, 1942, in Garrett, Ind., he was the son of Kenneth and Clara (Diede rich) Bowman. Ed retired from Tokheim Corporation in 1992 after 26 years. Ed was also part owner and operator of the Garrett Greenhouse and Flower Shop from 1974 to 1986. Ed also worked in the Hospitality Industry where he served in varying sales capacities for several Hotels around Fort Wayne. Ed operated a floral business "Exquisite Designs" for many years, specializing in weddings and other special occasions. Ed enjoyed going to movies and watching movies, visiting the Y.M.C.A. to exercise and his weekly card playing and entertaining all his granddaughters. Ed was also active in church where he served various roles including Elder over the years. He also enjoying signing in the Choir and the Summit City Chorus barbershop group. Ed's proudest moments were is opportunities to be on a team to decorate the White House at Christmas time under both Reagan and H.W. Bush administrations. He also assisted with floral decorations with several presidential inauguration ceremonies. Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; brother, Robert Bowman of Fort Wayne; daughter, Lori Redding of Fort Wayne; son, Brian ( Jill) Bowman of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Jordan Redding of Fort Wayne, Stephanie Redding of Washington, D.C., Andrea Redding of Ossian, Ind., Amanda (Ross) Sawyer of Fort Wayne, and Amber (Jordan) Young of Fort Wayne, and Lexi Bowman of Fort Wayne; and great-granddaughters, Leighton and Lena Sawyer, both of Fort Wayne. Ed was preceded in death by grandparents, Milford and Inez Bowman; parents, Kenneth Bowman and Clara (Diederich) Bowman Sobasky; stepfather, Michael Sobasky; brother, Kenneth Jr.; and sister, Patricia Weaver. During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will take place at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Garrett, with Pastor Dan Sheafer officiating. A drive through visitation for family and friends is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind. The funeral home is asking everyone to stay in their vehicles and practice social distancing at all times for the families health. A private burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Ind. Preferred memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson, Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. To send a condolence or sign the online register book by visit www.thomasfueralhome.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.