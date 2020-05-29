EDWARD ALLEN "ED" BOWMAN
BOWMAN, EDWARD "ED" ALLEN: During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will take place at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Garrett. A drive through visitation for family and friends is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind. The funeral home is asking everyone to stay in their vehicles and practice social distancing at all times for the families health.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
