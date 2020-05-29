BOWMAN, EDWARD "ED" ALLEN: During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will take place at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Garrett. A drive through visitation for family and friends is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind. The funeral home is asking everyone to stay in their vehicles and practice social distancing at all times for the families health.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store