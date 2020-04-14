EDWARD C. CRITCHFIELD, 94, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Orland, Ind., passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born March 10, 1926, in Grosse Pointe, Mich., he was a son of the late Vernon and Mirian (Henning) Critchfield. He proudly served his country in the Air Force, during World War II. He is survived by his children, Kim Critchfield - Huhn, Jill Critchfield, Cindi Critchfield-Hanshew, and Michael A. Critchfield; brothers, Richard V. (Marlene), Gene (Joyce), Alan (Carolyn), and William Critchfield; and six grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his longtime companion, Anna Ruth Girton; son, Mark E. Critchfield; and brother, John Critchfield. Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2020