EDWARD C. KRALL, 80, passed Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born Dec. 18, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was a son to the late Charles and Stella Krall. But raised in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Central High School. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Ed proudly served his country in the Army. Ed had worked at American Hoist and Western Wheel as an engineer. He is survived by wife of almost 59 years, Sharon (Gottfried) Krall; children, Marla Bauer, Doug and Ed, Jr. (Jackie) Krall; five grandchildren, Amanda, Trevor, Trisha, Breanna, and Justin; two great- granddaughters, Alyssa and Mayah; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Cartwright and Helen Levandoski; and son-in-law, David Bauer. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019