EDWARD DeWAYNE "WAYNE" BRICKER, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital after an extended illness. Wayne was known for his big smile and making others smile with his silly jokes. He loved life and made friends everywhere he went. Born and raised in South Whitley, he served in the United States Army at home and abroad. After military service, he attended International Business College where he received a degree in accounting. He worked for International Harvester Corporation, Fulton Industries, Three Rivers Apartments, and the Coliseum as an usher. He was also a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 47 and he enjoyed Purdue basketball. He is survived by his wife, Linda Bricker; family which includes, Tonya (Matthew) Bartels, Christi (Jeff) Miller, Sarah Bricker (Todd) Johnston, Cheryl (Jim) Youse, Brent Skinner, and Darlene (Boyd) Berry; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and friends he considered family, Chad Goss and Martin Minnich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Dorothy; siblings, Alonzo "Brick" Bricker, Norma "Tootie" Werling, Lavona Cox, Madelon Gocke, and Linda Parker; one stepdaughter, Adelin Bittner; and two grandchildren, Brandon Bittner and Marji Youse. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery. "He will be missed"



