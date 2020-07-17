1/
EDWARD E. KIMMEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARD E. KIMMEL, 69, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 7, 1951, in Dennison, Ohio, Ed was the son of Earle and Verbel Kimmel. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1969 and moved to Fort Wayne. His biggest joys in life were his grandchildren, family, fishing, metal detecting, lottery tickets, and ham radio. He is survived by his forever love, Pam Keller; daughter, Amijo Sagarsee; son-in-law, Sedrick Sagarsee; daughter, April Rodriguez; two stepsons, Nick and Dj Keller; six grandchildren, Logan Sagarsee, Braxton Bennett, Goku Keller, Phoebe Sagarsee, Lilah Keller, Braylei Bennett, AvaLynn Keller; two sisters, Ruth Blackburn and Donna Abel; brother-in-law, Abe Bake; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Bake; brother-in-law, Don Blackburn; wives, Cathie Classon and Barb Bennett, daughter, JoJo Bennett; and son, Brandon Bennett. A service or remembrance is noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Wolf Lake V.F.W. Post 4717, 1278 US - 33, Wolf Lake, Ind. Those who wish to remember Edward in a special way, make gifts in his memory to the family or send any flowers to the V.F.W. Post. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online, visit silerfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved