EDWARD E. KIMMEL, 69, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born March 7, 1951, in Dennison, Ohio, Ed was the son of Earle and Verbel Kimmel. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1969 and moved to Fort Wayne. His biggest joys in life were his grandchildren, family, fishing, metal detecting, lottery tickets, and ham radio. He is survived by his forever love, Pam Keller; daughter, Amijo Sagarsee; son-in-law, Sedrick Sagarsee; daughter, April Rodriguez; two stepsons, Nick and Dj Keller; six grandchildren, Logan Sagarsee, Braxton Bennett, Goku Keller, Phoebe Sagarsee, Lilah Keller, Braylei Bennett, AvaLynn Keller; two sisters, Ruth Blackburn and Donna Abel; brother-in-law, Abe Bake; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Bake; brother-in-law, Don Blackburn; wives, Cathie Classon and Barb Bennett, daughter, JoJo Bennett; and son, Brandon Bennett. A service or remembrance is noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Wolf Lake V.F.W. Post 4717, 1278 US - 33, Wolf Lake, Ind. Those who wish to remember Edward in a special way, make gifts in his memory to the family or send any flowers to the V.F.W. Post. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online, visit silerfuneralservice.com