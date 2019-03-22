EDWARD E. KININGHAM, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial is 9 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.hockemeyerandmillerfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD E. KININGHAM.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2019