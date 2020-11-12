1/1
DUANE EDWARD FOUTS
DUANE EDWARD FOUTS, 75, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Deeds ville, Ind., he was a son of the late Herbert and Geneva Fouts. Duane worked as an industrial electrician for 41 years. He served as past president of the Local 2034 Machinist Union of Churubusco, Ind. Duane is survived by his wife, Regina Fouts of Fort Wayne; children, Yvonne Watson of Tampa, Fla., and Doug (Elisha) Fouts of Winston - Salem, N.C.; stepchildren, Beth (John) Bloom of Fort Wayne and Judy (Greg Powers) Bloom of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren: five step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Dale Fouts of Peru, Ind. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dave Fouts and Danny Fouts. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
NOV
14
Service
03:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
