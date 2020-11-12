DUANE EDWARD FOUTS, 75, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Deeds ville, Ind., he was a son of the late Herbert and Geneva Fouts. Duane worked as an industrial electrician for 41 years. He served as past president of the Local 2034 Machinist Union of Churubusco, Ind. Duane is survived by his wife, Regina Fouts of Fort Wayne; children, Yvonne Watson of Tampa, Fla., and Doug (Elisha) Fouts of Winston - Salem, N.C.; stepchildren, Beth (John) Bloom of Fort Wayne and Judy (Greg Powers) Bloom of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren: five step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Dale Fouts of Peru, Ind. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dave Fouts and Danny Fouts. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com