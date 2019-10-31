Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD GERARD "JERRY" GILL. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Visitation 2:30 PM - 7:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel 1122 S. Clinton St. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARD GERARD "JERRY" GILL, "our beloved" passed away,on the Feast of Saint Jude, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family Jackie, Robert, Marion, and Mary Margaret. A graduate of Central Catholic, he attended the University of Saint Francis, Indiana University and joined the family business. Hearing a call to the priesthood, he attended Sacred Heart Major Seminary until health issues prevented him from completing his studies. A lover of truth and justice, his childlike confidence in God's merciful will inspired all whose lives he touched. Always thinking of others, his smile brought instant joy and he was continually seeking ways to add to that joy. Whether it be cards, flowers, gifts, phone calls, prayers, visits, parties, pilgrimages or vacations, if Jerry thought it would make someone happy, he would make it happen. Highly regarded for his "kind soul", "quiet way", "peaceful cheerfulness", and "tremendous generosity of spirit"; Jerry spent his life filling the lives of his many friends and loved ones with a multitude of blessings. "He leaves a tremendous void that can only be healed by trying to imitate what we have learned from him." Jerry had a great devotion to "Our Blessed Mother", the Saints and Holy Angels. In honor of Jerry's devotion, we pray "Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray and do Thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell, satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen." He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Mary and James Gill. Mass of Christian Burial is noon Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2:30 to 7 p.m., Feast of All Saints Day, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. and a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery on the Feast of All Souls Day. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses. To sign the online guestbook, visit



