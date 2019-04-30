EDWARD "TOM" HOELLE, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Majestic Care of New Haven. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father Joseph W. Gaughan officiating. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are masses in his memory at Precious Blood Catholic Church. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2019