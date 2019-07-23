EDWARD J. COCHRANE, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 8, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late George and Helen Cochrane. He was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Edward served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Royalace Printing in New York and Indiana, then retired in 2012 from Quest Diagnostic Inc. Edward is survived by his children, Edward John (Anne) Cochrane of Fort Wayne, Brian (Kathy) Cochrane of Fort Wayne and Marie Cochrane of Seminole, Fla.; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Maggie. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Cochrane, in 2009; and daughter, Kim Marie Self, in 2019. Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 23, 2019