EDWARD JOHN MOORE, 79, of Loon Lake, a native of Roanoke, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at home. Born at home on May 22, 1940, in Roanoke, he was the son of Richard T. and Louise M. (Merckx) Moore. He spent his ornery, formative years in Roanoke, graduating from Roanoke High School in 1959. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and worked for Dana in Fort Wayne, eventually retiring after 42 years of service. On Feb. 5, 1966, he married Margaret Becker at St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. Ed and Margie settled in his hometown of Roanoke, raising their children and remaining active members of the community. Ed was a member of the American Legion Post 160 and the 40&8 and the Wolf Lake V.F.W. While a Roanoke resident, he was a member of the Roanoke Jaycees, a firefighter (and chief) and first responder with the Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church's men's society. In 1997, Ed and Margie moved full-time to Loon Lake, building on the site of his parents' cottage where he spent his childhood summers. Ed was an avid fisherman, a tinkerer, and an accomplished woodworker and woodcraftsman. He could spin a tale like nobody else and loved a ribald joke or story. When ornery, his defense was that he was just spreading "peace, love, and good will." In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his children, Ann Moore (Rob Martinez) and Benedict (Mark Handy) of Fort Wayne; an exchange student who lived with his family and whom he loved as a daughter, Majella (Chris) Sheer of Westfield, Ind.; his children's friend whom he loved as a daughter, Tina (Bob) Bopp of Fort Wayne; his "grandcritters," Alex, Maggi, and Josie Martinez, all of Fort Wayne, Sam Scheer of South Bend, Luke Scheer of Westfield and Lilly and Layla Bopp, both of Fort Wayne; sisters, Natalie (the late Fuad) Abdishi of Huntington, and Anita (George) Roberts of Roanoke; sisters-in-law and next door neighbors, Kathy (the late Bill) Mahathy and Julia Becker. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials in Ed's name are to Visiting Nurse Hospice Service, the Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department, or the Loon Lake Association. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Condolences may be sent at



