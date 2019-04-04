EDWARD JOHNSON

EDWARD JOHNSON, 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2200 Cov ington Road, with calling one hour prior. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Memorial Gardens Inc.
