EDWARD KOOP JR., 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Born Dec. 19, 1937 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Edward and Kathryn (Egolf) Koop Sr. He worked in the oil business, distributing fuel oil and gasoline for almost 40 years, which fueled his passion for working on cars and trucks. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and had also attended Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bessie M. Koop of Fort Wayne; children, William (Carla) Morgan of Hampton, Va., Douglas Kontra of Norfolk, Va., Jennifer (Dustin) Koenemann and Jamie (Brian) Miller, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kevin Koop, Kody Koop, Katelyn Koop, Nicholas Koop, Kalissta Miller, and Nathaneal Miller; great-grandson, Riley Koop; brother, Donald (Sue) Koop of Ossian; and sister, Judy Smith of Fort Wayne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Kontra. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Edward's memory may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Koop family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019