EDWARD L. FOX, 84, of Berne, Ind., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:35 a.m., at Swiss Village in Berne. Ed was united in marriage to Joyce Elaine Lehman; she preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 2019. Surviving are his sons, Thomas (Kathy) Fox of Berne, Ind., and Jonathan (Mary) Fox of Berne, Ind.; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Veal of Indianapolis, Ind.; brothers, Byron (Millie) Fox of Berne, Ind., and David (Judy) Fox of Berne, Ind.; sister, Carol (Rex) King of Decatur, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Following a private interment, a Memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at First Mennoite Church in Berne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the church. Visitors should enter from the west doors, closest to US 27. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.