EDWARD L. LINDER, 89, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with calling from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish Hall. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2019