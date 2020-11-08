1/1
EDWARD M. WENE
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARD M. WENE, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Born on Oct. 12, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wis., he was a son of the late Louis and Rose (Trkay) Wene. He was a 1951 graduate of Marquette University, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ed was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and was a member of the 1st Parish Council, and served on the Catholic Charities Board. He retired in 1990 from International Harvester, after more than 43 years of service as Chief Engineer of Applied Mechanics. He was a volunteer for Science Central, St. Vincent de Paul, and Fox Island. Ed loved to work in his yard, woodworking, and was a "handyman". He and his wife Jeanette traveled extensively around the world, and he enjoyed fishing with his many friends. He is survived by his sons, Charles "Chuck" (Cheryl) Wene, of Fort Wayne, and Andrew "Andy" (Carol) Wene, of Albion; sister-in-law, Georgine Wene; grandchildren, Kassy (Travis) Fry, Jeana (Glenn "Gus") Springmann, Andrew (Melanie) Wene and, Edward A Wene; and great-grandchildren, Kade and Toby Fry. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette C (Armand) Wene; brothers, Joseph Wene, and Donald Wene; and sisters, Mary Pietras, and Frieda Nash. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior, at the church. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Masses, Science Central, or St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved