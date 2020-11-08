EDWARD M. WENE, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Born on Oct. 12, 1928 in Milwaukee, Wis., he was a son of the late Louis and Rose (Trkay) Wene. He was a 1951 graduate of Marquette University, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ed was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and was a member of the 1st Parish Council, and served on the Catholic Charities Board. He retired in 1990 from International Harvester, after more than 43 years of service as Chief Engineer of Applied Mechanics. He was a volunteer for Science Central, St. Vincent de Paul, and Fox Island. Ed loved to work in his yard, woodworking, and was a "handyman". He and his wife Jeanette traveled extensively around the world, and he enjoyed fishing with his many friends. He is survived by his sons, Charles "Chuck" (Cheryl) Wene, of Fort Wayne, and Andrew "Andy" (Carol) Wene, of Albion; sister-in-law, Georgine Wene; grandchildren, Kassy (Travis) Fry, Jeana (Glenn "Gus") Springmann, Andrew (Melanie) Wene and, Edward A Wene; and great-grandchildren, Kade and Toby Fry. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette C (Armand) Wene; brothers, Joseph Wene, and Donald Wene; and sisters, Mary Pietras, and Frieda Nash. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior, at the church. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Masses, Science Central, or St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com