Or Copy this URL to Share

Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family

Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family

MOORE, EDWARD "JIM": Viewing is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. Due to state mandate, they ask that everyone wear masks at all times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store