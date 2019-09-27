EDWARD P. BOOKER, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Ronald Booker and Charlotte Bledsoe-Ratliff of Fort Wayne, who survives. He served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1985. An avid sports fan, he cheered on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame football. He also enjoyed NASCAR, the Kentucky Derby and was a member of the Waynedale Lion's Club. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; brother, Rod (Amy) Sebring of Fort Wayne; grandmother, Marjory Booker of Fort Wayne; mother-in-law, Roseanne Parsons of Wauseon, Ohio; step-daughters, Tiffany (Mark) Hurd of Haviland, Ohio, Candace (Gary) Pescosolido of Van Wert, Ohio, and Laura (Jonathan) Campbell of Fort Wayne; 18 grandchildren; niece, Katelyn Sebring of Fort Wayne; nephew, Ryan Sebring of Fort Wayne; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Jeff Geisler officiating. Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven, with military honors. Preferred memorials are to . To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 27, 2019