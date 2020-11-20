EDWARD "ED" PATRICK ARMSTRONG, 85, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with Alzhei mer's and then contracting COVID-19. Born Oct. 15, 1935, in Ashland, Pa., Edward was the son of Irish immigrant parents, Edward and Mary (O'Rourke) Armstrong. He attended the Girard College in Philadelphia, Pa., through high school, graduating second in his class at only 16 years old. He matriculated at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played varsity soccer, and earned an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1957 and was assigned the moniker 'Fast Eddie'. He trained as a Radar Intercept Officer / Navigator and later served as a Forward Air Observer, among other duties, before leaving active duty for the Reserves in 1960. While working for General Motors in the early 1960's, he was part of a team working at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, developing the Lunar Landing Module for the U.S. space program. Ed began law school while in Boston and earned his Juris Doctorate from Marquette University School of Law, Milwaukee, Wis., in 1968. Ed continued his studies to become a Patent Attorney and worked as a corporate lawyer throughout his professional career. Ed worked for Central Soya in Fort Wayne for 20 years and also worked for Johnson & Johnson / DePuy in Warsaw. While with Central Soya, he obtained the patent rights for "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter", which he mentioned when in any grocery store. Ed was a Life Member of the Girard College Alumni Association, a Pitt Panther, member of the Marine Corps Association, member of the Chicago Union League Club, member of the Wisconsin State Bar and past member of Indiana Bar and Patent Law Associaton. He was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church for 45 years and re-wrote the church constitution and served on the Emmanuel St. Michael School Board. Ed Armstrong loved his family, wife, children and grandchildren. From humble and meager beginnings in Pennsylvania coal country, he worked hard his entire life to provide for his family. He was a proud U.S. Marine, retiring from the Marine Corps Reserve at the rank of Major. He had a remarkable Irish wit and was a good story-teller. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, golf, baseball (Cubs), football (Green Bay Packers and Pitt), going to casinos (where he usually won) and a cigar. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia (Jehn); daughter, Catherine (Neil) Swartz of Roanoke, Ind.; sons, Edward 'Ted' (Kristina) of Valparaiso, Ind., Timothy of Killeen, Texas, and Thomas (Lisa) of Melbourne, Fla.; and grandchildren, Haley (Joe) Swartz - Voght, Aidan, Conor and Amelia Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sarah, Eileen, Catherine, May, Nora, John and Joseph. His parting words were always "God Bless You." The family extends its thanks to those who cared for Ed during his battle with Alzheimer's and COVID-19. Viewing and service begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Michael Lutheran Church. Remembrances can be made to the St. Michael Lutheran Church Foundation, The Shepherd's House, or The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.