EDWARD "BUZZ" R. HERSCHBERGER, 77, of Wood burn, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Born Oct. 10, 1942, in Wood burn, Ind., he was the son of the late Yost and Moree (Morrow) Herschberger. Buzz worked for International Harvester. He had a sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. Buzz is survived by his children, Darren (Debbie) Herschberger and Elaine (Jason) Shuler; grandchildren, Derick, Dane, Dirk, and Danny Herschberger; sister, Donna Kneubuhler; and a host of relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dale Kneubuhler. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at Scipio Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd's House. z
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2019