EDWARD S. MERIN, 58, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. A native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Mark and Margaret Merin. Ed graduated from South Side High School and worked at Merin Custom Draperies & Fabrics for several years. Edward is survived by his sons, Markus of New York City, Kennie of Anderson, Ind., and Nathan of Fort Wayne; and brother, Harry Merin of Indianapolis, Ind. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Fort Wayne Jewish Cemetery. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. Donations in Edward's memory may be made to the Fort Wayne Jewish Federation for the Jewish Cemetery Fund, or to Rabbi Schusterman at the Indiana Jewish Discovery Center.
