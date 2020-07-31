1/1
EDWARD V. DODANE, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor Health Care, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Aug. 8, 1940 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph L. and Margaret T. (Kaufman) Dodane. He was a member of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church. He was a funeral service assistant for D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes. He is survived by a daughter, Catherine (Mark) Cutler of Greenwood, Ind.; two brothers, Joseph Dodane of Denver, Colo. and Darrel (Gwen) Dodane of New Haven; sister, Carol (John) Bowers of New Haven; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Richey. A private Mass of Christian Resurrection will be held at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church. Fr. Louis Fowoyo officiating. Burial in St Louis Besancon Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fott Wayne (IN 46805). Preferred memorials to St Louis Besancon Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 31, 2020.
