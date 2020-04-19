Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD W. KOENIG. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARD W. KOENIG, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born June 25, 1928, in Johnstown, Pa., he was a son of the late Herbert William, and Eva Mae (Link) Koenig. After high school, he proudly served his country in the Navy, as an Electronics Technician on the Antarctic Task Force. Ed was a Purdue graduate, with a Master's of Science in Electrical Engineering; he retired after 39 years of employment at ITT Aerospace Communications Division. Among his accomplishments at ITT was working closely with NASA on several projects, including as System Manager for development of the imager and sounder instruments for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) space program. He had a life-long interest in weather systems and the space program - and loved sharing that interest with others, especially children. Ed wrote and illustrated a book for children, "How Do You Make a Weather Satellite?" that was published and distributed by NASA. He self-published "The Antarctic Journal of a Sailor on 'Operation Windmill'", a memoir of his journey in the Navy. Ed was an active member and leader of Faith United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne for all of his adult life. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, any and all card games, horseshoes and pool. He was a talented amateur artist and liked sharing his paintings with others. Ed is survived by his children, Sharon Stauffer, Paula Koenig and Bill Koenig; daughter-in-law, Jan; grandchildren, Cameron and Laura Stauffer, and Mason and Nolan Koenig; his wife, Luanne Root Koenig; and by many beloved step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lola Dubach Koenig; second wife, Ruth Mary Parkison Koenig; and three brothers, George, Tom and Bob. "He will be remembered as the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, and friend that anyone could have." A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a date to be set when the pandemic restrictions are over. Inurnment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Science Central in Fort Wayne where Ed was an early and avid volunteer - donate at



