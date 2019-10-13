EDWIN A. WEAVER, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born July 16, 1928, in Natural Bridge, N.Y., he was the son of the late John and Fannie Weaver. He graduated from Augustinian Academy in Carthage, N.Y. and received a BSEE degree from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. For 37 years he was employed in sales management at the Allen-Bradley Co. (Rockwell Automation). Subsequently, he earned the Certified Financial Planner designation from the College for Financial Planning and the Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation from the Institute of Wealth Management. For 12 years he was employed by Lincoln Financial Group as an independent contractor. Surviving are his children, Laura Weaver of Phoenix, Ariz., John (Julie) Weaver of Davenport, Iowa, and Philip (Cathy) Weaver of Indianapolis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Gentle Weaver. A private committal service will take place. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy, for the Weaver family, may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019