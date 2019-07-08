EDWIN B. PERKINS JR., 78, died Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Auburn in 1940, he was the son of the late Edwin B. and Hilda A. Perkins, Sr. He graduated from Purdue University School of Pharmacy and married Diane Copeland in Auburn. He was a pharmacist in Kendallville for many years. Survivors include his wife, Diane Perkins of Kendallville; daughter, Beth (Ned) Broadwater of Zionsville; sons, Greg (Brenda) Perkins of Indianapolis and Andrew (Claudia) Perkins of Carmel; and five grandchildren. A memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home, where family and friends will gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Kendallville Parks Department.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 8, 2019