EDWIN JUNIOR KRUECKEBERG, 85, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, 7:20 p.m., at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Sept. 14, 1933, in Adams County, Ind., he was a son of the late Edwin Krueckeberg and Marie (Selking) Krueckeberg. He married Mary Jane Ellerbrock on Oct. 9, 1976, in Adams County, Ind. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he had served on the Board of Elders. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 43 where he served as a past commander. Ed was a member of the Board of Directors of Indiana Mutual Insurance Company in Indianapolis for 13 years and served on the Indiana Association of Building Officials. Ed graduated from Monmouth High School in 1952. He was a farmer and had retired in 1998 as the Adams County Building Commissioner and Plan Director. He was also a German Mutual Insurance Director Agent for 37 years and had worked at Decatur Truck & Tractor. Ed loved and collected antique I.H. tractors and attending antique tractor shows and pulls. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He enjoyed taking his best friend, Benji for walks. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane Krueckeberg of Decatur, Ind.; sons, Thomas Paul (Sue) Krueckeberg of Decatur, Ind., Barry Wayne (Edie) Krueckeberg of Hoagland, Ind., and Jeffrey Lynn (Lydia) Krueckeberg of Akley, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Vicki Hess of Decatur, Ind.; stepdaughters, Cheryl Ulman of Decatur, Ind., Deb (Mike) Stimpson of Decatur, Ind., Michelle (D'Wight) Sheets of Willshire, Ohio, and Kathy Carr of Decatur, Ind.; stepsons, David Carr of Willshire, Ohio, Bob (Janet) Carr of Willshire, Ohio, Douglas Carr of Fort Wayne, and Donald (Connie) Carr of South Jordan, Utah; brother, Alvin (Esther) Krueckeberg of Decatur, Ind.; best friend, Benji;' 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kent Edwin Krueckeberg, in 2002; two grandchildren, Stephanie and B.J. Carr in 2001; two sisters, Julia Lehrman and Marcile Schultz; and a brother, Louis Krueckeberg. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor James Voorman officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial in Decatur Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Worship Anew, or Zion Lutheran Church or School. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

