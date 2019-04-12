Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWIN THOMAS "ED" RAINEY. View Sign

EDWIN THOMAS "ED" RAINEY, 65, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ed was the son of the late Robert and Mina Rainey. Ed graduated from Snider High School. He work-ed in the flooring industry throughout his working career at Haber and Sons and Brunswick Bowling Alley. Ed was an avid baseball enthusiast and a Yankees and Cubs fan. Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Linda Rainey; daughters, Jennifer Rainey, Jennie (Jason) Godt, Jamee (Jamin) Wilson, and April Chaney-House; sons, David Ruple, James Rainey and Edwin Rainey; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, Curt and Bill Rainey. Ed was preceded in death by his son, Robert Ruple, and two brothers. Service is 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Aboite Baptist Church, with calling from noon until the service time. Memorials may be made to the Aboite Baptist Church. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

